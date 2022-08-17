Progressive AFT Extends Contract with Dunlop Tires

Progressive American Flat Track is so happy with their Dunlop tires, they are extending their agreement with the rubber-running brand by another three years.

The report from AFT News states that the agreement ramps AFT’s partnership with Dunlop to a 10-year streak. This means Dunlop will also be committing to ‘show[ing] an increase in their commitment to the sport’…though we won’t know more details until the little window of space between this year and the 2023 season.

A Dunlop rear tire. Media sourced from AFT.

“Dunlop is more than just a sponsor or tire provider, they are a strategic partner of Progressive American Flat Track,” celebrates COO of AMA Pro Racing Gene Crouch.

“The quality and consistency of the Dunlop DT4 tire is one of the key components behind the incredible on-track action at Progressive AFT events.”

A view of a track full of racers. Media sourced from AFT.

“We appreciate Dunlop’s continued commitment and look forward to showcasing their world-class racing tires as we embark on the next era of growth for the sport,” finishes the COO.

American Flat Track logo next to the Dunlop Tires logo. Media sourced from AFT.

