Pre-Order the 2024 KTM 890 Adventure Rally September 20th

The Austrians have just announced the return of “the most offroad-capable, two-wheeled adventurer on the market.”

Say hello to the new 2024 KTM 890 Adventure Rally! Katoomers interested in an 890 Adventure R with extra flex on rubble-riddled bits can officially pre-order this bike on September 20th, thirteen days from now; if you do, KTM has thrown in an incredible opportunity to be a part of The Ultimate KTM Desert Experience event, “exclusively available for those purchasing a new bike,” which you’ll be getting in early 2024.

Fantastic stuff.

A view of the 2024 KTM 890 Adventure Rally. Media provided by KTM.

Those that make it on the list for the 700 models available will be forking over a minimum MSRP of $21,499 USD (that’s excluding other fees like shipping, etc.), with the following list of perks available with the 2024 KTM 890 Adventure Rally:

889 cc parallel-twin engine

WP XPLOR PRO Suspension from the WP Pro Components program (using Cone Valve technology)

TURN-BY-TURN+ navigation

ABS-linked Ride Modes

Akrapovič ‘Slip-on Line’

Race-spec Rally saddle

Heavy-duty rubber shod on Excel rims

A wider Rally footpeg

Carbon tank guards

Aluminum guard for rear master cylinder

TECH PACK with Motor Slip Regulation, Cruise Control, Quickshifter+ and Rally Mode

Connectivity Unit kit (fully compatible with KTMconnect)

Engine protection grill

Supersprox-Stealth rear sprocket

New fork guard with additional protection toward the tire

New Rally CTG with two-color fuel tank

5” TFT display, TECH PACK, and Connectivity Unit kit

Offroad ABS system, Traction Control, TURN-BY-TURN+ navigation, and multiple ride modes

In addition to all this, The Ultimate KTM Desert Experience will allow 34 lucky riders to join offroad KTM legends like Johnny Aubert in Morocco, where everybody will take advantage of “a fully prepped bike provided by KTM with all the necessary technical support required for desert exploration, transport during the trip and luxury accommodation for a four-night stay, plus one special night camping with KTM in the desert for the total price of $5,400.”

The Ultimate KTM Desert Experience is slotted for your choice of either March 3-7 or March 7-11 of next year, both dates of which will include three days’ worth of time in the same eternal area that the KTM Factory Racing Team tests their machines.

Are you stoked to see the 2024 KTM 890 Adventure Rally in person?

To pre-order the 2024 KTM 890 Adventure Rally (and get in line for the Ultimate KTM Desert Experience), head over to KTM’s dedicated website.