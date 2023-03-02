Powersports Podcasts: Ricky Carmichael & Ryan Villopoto’s “Title 24”

In a brilliant dive into directories, 15-time AMA Champion Ricky Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto have joined forces to bring a new podcast to our good industry.

Christened “Title 24”, the series was named after the total wins recorded by the dynamic duo, with the effort revealed on NBC Sports’ Motorsports YouTube channel.

Ricky Carmichael, the man himself. Media sourced from SuperMotocross’ recent release.

Based on content so far, we think the series will be a rather iconic hit; Episode 1 shows off this Saturday’s 53rd running of the DAYTONA Supercross (at the Daytona International Speedway), “which also serves as Round 8 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.”

“Carmichael designed the track for the longest continuous Supercross race in America dating back to 1971 and features the best athletes in the world,” continues the press release.

Nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto. Media sourced from SuperMotocross’ recent release.

Expect to hear these two at everything from Eli Tomac’s contract extension in 2023 SuperMotocross, to “the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series…throughout the 2023 season,” with download availability on all major platforms, including NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart.

What do you think Ricky and Ryan will feature next on “Title 24?”

*Media sourced from Kickin’ the Tires and the relevant press release*