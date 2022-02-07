Powersports Partnerships: RumbleOn and J.D. Power to Give a Better Online Retail Experience

With the world being a far different client than it was pre-2020, Powersports companies around the world are finding better ways to reach their clientele – and that includes a fresh move from the nation’s largest seller (and first omnichannel customer experience) in the Powersports space.

CrunchBase describes RumbleOn as “an online retailer that allows both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned motorcycles in an efficient, fast, transparent, and engaging experience.”

It’s a fantastic system that offers riders the ability to give their bike wider exposure when in the selling/trading phase – and now, the use of RumbleOn will include cash offers to make the sale incentive that much more tasty, thanks to a collaboration with NADA/J.D. Power.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with NADA/J.D. Power and provide the only Powersports CashOffer tool on their website,” says Peter Levy, RumbleOn’s President, in a report from BusinessWire.

“We look forward to working together to determine which areas of the J.D. Power websites will be most effective for lead generation and referral purposes. We are extremely confident this will be a successful and beneficial alliance.”

We look forward to seeing what this partnership brings for the moto community proper. Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment while you’re here, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.