Polaris: New Timbersled Kit Upgrades Get Bikers Playing in the Snow

As a born-and-bred Canuck currently shivering in a white scape of the fluffy stuff, THIS is something I can get behind in a heartbeat.

Polaris, an industry leader in snow bike systems, is now offering their 2023 lineup of Timbersled kits for wintertide lovers looking to get their dirt bike out of the garage and into the powder.

Curious how it’s done? Apparently replacing the front and rear wheel with Polaris’s Timbersled ski and track is all that’s needed to get riders sledding further (and faster) into the backcountry “than almost any other machine on the market.”

Polaris’s press release tells us that the 2023 lineup includes a new ARO 3 Gen 2 platform (featuring a 12lb weight reduction with a single-arm design and narrow rail system for precise handling), as well as the introduction of the most durable belt drive system in the industry, a Quick Drive Timbersled (QDT) belt drive system “reinforced with carbon fiber and shared with the popular Polaris Patriot Boost snowmobiles.”

Given that bike chains aren’t the best combo when snow comes into play, this last unit is particularly useful. With the QDT, riders will have 48% less driveline inertia, more power, and quicker track spool up for those particularly deep drifts -though a quick heads up, the QDT is available on Timbersled Pro and Race models during SnowCheck only.

On to this year’s available trim levels – PRO, Premium, and Sport.

Should you go with the PRO package, you’re looking at a set of high-performance Fox® IBP QS3® shocks with internal bypass and lightweight springs, as well as lightweight driveline components “developed on the racetrack for ultimate throttle response.”

The PRO will be available on Timbersled RIOT 3 and ARO 3, with color options to choose from.

“Timbersled continues to lead the snow bike industry by bringing innovation that delivers immediate response, precise handling, and control and loads of fun in a reliable and durable package,” enthuses John Stockman, Vice President & General Manager of Polaris Snowmobiles & Timbersled.

“This allows consumers to be able to go anywhere they want to go and explore areas of the mountain they never thought possible. I am just getting into the sport myself and can understand why snow biking continues to grow so rapidly with Timbersled leading the way!”

Stay tuned for updates (if you’re busy, no sweat – subscribe to our newsletter and we’ll send the main stuff right to your inbox), and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Media sourced from BusinessWire*