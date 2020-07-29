Piaggio’s Sales Take a Dive

At Least the Company Is Still Selling Plenty of Scooters

Piaggio Group owns many brands from Piaggio and Vespa to Aprilia and Moto Guzzi, and that means it sells a lot of two-wheeled machines over the course of the year. All of the mid-year sales numbers have come out recently, and it looks like Piaggio’s sales are down considerably.

This year so far, the company has sold 210,300 vehicles worldwide. That is a 32-percent drop from this time last year. This sales drop can be connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted not only Piaggio’s sales but other companies as well. While sales seem to be returning in many parts of the world, the pandemic certainly had a hit on the number of bikes sold.

One area of Piaggio’s portfolio that seems to be doing pretty well is scooters. According to RideApart, the company actually saw Vespa and Piaggio scooter sales rise in certain parts of the world. This would seem to indicate that people would rather buy and ride a scooter rather than take public transit right now—an understandable sentiment.

It will be interesting to see how Piaggio Group fares in the second half of this year and to see if scooter sales continue to be an important driver of sales in the coming months.