Okinawa Cruiser Electric Scooter Is Coming Soon

Another Electric Scooter Enters the Fray

Indian electric bike manufacturer Okinawa has a new model in the works for next year. Right now the bike is called the Okinawa Cruiser. It’s a new electric scooter that’s designed to be a larger maxi scooter rather than a small electric scooter. Comfort is key here.

This is a little bit different of an approach than many of the other scooters out there right now or on the horizon that focus on technology and compact size.

The scooter was debuted earlier this year as a possible model, but now, according to BikeDekho, the timeline for the new model has been revealed. The bike will launch early next year.

When it does go on sale, the bike will feature an electric powertrain, smartphone connectivity, semi-digital instrument cluster, a 3kW hub motor with a 4kWh lithium-ion battery. The range is claimed to be 120 km (about 75 miles). It’s also said to charge fully in just a couple of hours.

As BikeDekho notes, the scooter’s real-world range will likely be less than the claimed range. Still, this will be a fantastic scooter for urban riders and should be one of the more comfortable and spacious models out there. It will be interesting to see how things go for Okinawa with the electric scooter market getting more and more packed with competitors.