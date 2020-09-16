Novus Electric Bike Pre-Orders Open

So Expensive

At CES 2019, Novus revealed its carbon fiber electric bike design. The bike is now available for pre-order. You can get it in crystal white, royal blue, and magama red. The bike in those colors will cost $55,653 (47,423 excluding VAT). If those colors won’t do it for you you can get horizon silver or sunpowder gold for a price tag of $56,340 (48,569 excluding VAT), according to RideApart.

That is an outrageous price for this bike. However, the unique carbon fiber frame is a special thing. The designers managed to keep everything very clean and sleek. The overall weight of the machine is just 165 pounds.

The rear hub-mounted motor is an 18kW unit. It can produce 147.51 lb-ft of torque. It has a top speed of about 75 mph. I’m not seeing anything for range, charge time, or charger type. The bike has some fancy tech, including a smartphone app and NFC. Your smartphone can operate as your dash and give you all of the stats you need on your bike.

Overall, it seems like entirely too much money. The bike has a cool carbon fiber frame, but I think I’d rather buy a Harley LiveWire and an internal combustion bike. I could get two bikes for the same price as this. I doubt anyone who actually buys this will actually ride it. This is a piece for your collection if you have one full of priceless machines.