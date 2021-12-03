Norton V4CR: The Cafe Racer V4SV

Super Naked Royalty

Norton’s set to reveal a new machine at Motorcycle Live this weekend – and it’s a cafe racer boasting genetics straight from the V4SV.

The report from MCN states that “the bike is the first new machine to be designed, engineered and built at Norton’s recently opened global headquarters in Solihull,” with the past directive being to “revise and produce pre-existing bikes from before the takeover.”

As expected, the CR will boast a 1200cc 72-degree V4 engine from the V4SV; that includes a very tidy 185bhp @ 12,500rpm, with 92.5 ft-lb of yank @ 9000rpm.

When comparing siblings’ noses, the V4CR and V4SV share identical frames, swingarms, fuel tanks, and general bodywork.

We’re likely also get identical sets of “Brembo brakes, Öhlins suspension, keyless ignition, BST wheels, and 6″ color TFT dash,” with the V4CR boasting “a shorter subframe for an ‘aggressive stance’ while the bars are low and sit behind a tiny fly-screen for maximum ton-up boys style.”

“The rest of the bodywork has been restyled too, including protruding air-ducts on either side of a new radiator shroud.”

“the next step in Norton’s strategic growth plan on its journey to becoming the world leader in luxury hand-crafted motorcycles,” enthuses Dr. Robert Hentschel, CEO of Norton.

What bike do you think could do with a cafe racer slant next? Comment below on what you think of the V4CR, check out more news from Norton, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.