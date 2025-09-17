MotoE On Hiatus and Triumph’s New Street Triple 765 RX

Well, there’s certainly a lot of movement as we continue toward EICMA this week:

Despite Ducati’s V21L not being ready for markets quite yet, Dorna Sports and FIM’s MotoE is officially on hiatus.

Papers have been filed showing a Triumph Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2 Edition readying for an upcoming debut.

KTM has released a production update on when we can expect certain models, including the 1390 Super Adventure and Super Duke models.

Ducati’s new Diavel V4 RS is a beautiful thing to behold – and it’s also the fastest accelerating bike in Ducati’s production lineup – second only to the brand’s MotoGP bike!

Let’s start with the intricacies of putting MotoE on hold, shall we?

FIM and Dorna Sports Put MotoE on Hold

“The Electric Performance Motorcycle Market has not Developed As Expected.”

MotoGP racers on the grid. Media sourced from MotoGP.

While the electric motorcycle market has certainly spiked in previous years, we certainly didn’t see this move coming.

In a move purported to align with the state of our good industry, MotoE is no longer. FIM and Dorna Sports have announced that the MotoE World Championship will be put on hiatus at the end of this season – a choice, they say, comes after careful consideration of fan engagement and industry trends.

Naturally, Carmelo Ezpeleta is the heavy-hitter connected to Dorna Sports; his words surrounding the organization’s decision have been captured below:

“MotoE has delivered some incredible on-track action and crowned champions and winners, playing a valuable role in MotoGP’s mission to innovate, fearlessly, and never shy away from staging something new… we have decided that the time is right to put MotoE on hiatus at the end of this season.” – Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports ( MotoGP )

The President of The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has also been careful about staying aligned with the initiative’s objections, which Jorge Viegas admits they haven’t met:

“… despite all the best efforts to promote this innovative category together with Dorna, the truth is that we haven’t reached our objectives, nor has the industry associated with performance electric bikes. The racing has been really fantastic, and I would like to thank all the riders and teams that have competed in MotoE, and of course, Dorna.” – Jorge Viegas, President of the FIM ( MotoGP )

All told, MotoE has been able to celebrate seven seasons; Energica Motor Company began as the main supplier and lasted from 2019 until 2022 with their stunning track machine, the Energica Ego Corsa, until Ducati took over from 2023 to the present day with their Ducati V21L.

Now that our industry has pivoted from an electric future to more efficient combustion engines and the use of non-fossil fuels, the focus for MotoGP’s “Racing for the Future” is shifting closer to MotoE’s original intent. Those who recall MotoGP’s future goals will remember that MotoGP aims to be an organization that supports 100% non-fossil fuels by 2027 – that’s just a couple of years away, and will likely be an easier transition with a larger crowd presence than anything MotoE could have built out to.

While MotoE is put on pause, we’re told that the FIM and MotoGP will continue to monitor the industry, leaving the door open for the series’ return should markets trend more toward electric motorcycles (or other sustainable technologies) in the future.

For a detailed look at the decision and the future of MotoE, be sure to check out the official press release on MotoGP.com:

Fast Filings: Triumph’s New Street Triple 765 RX is On The Way

Papers Include Mention of a Moto2 Edition

A view of Triumph’s Street Triple 765. Media sourced from Triumph Motorcycles.

An executive order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has made mention of a new Street Triple 765 RX and a sweet Moto2 Edition! Coverage from the incomparable Dennis Chung at Motorcycle.com has sourced papers confirming two special edition Street Triple models – and this comes shortly after Triumph punted out a limited-edition Speed Triple 1200 RX with a yummy, track-focused ergonomic package.

If Dennis is right (and provided we’re a little bit lucky), riders may be treated to a Street Triple RX with a similar package, including:

A sportier riding position

Premium touches such as a machined yoke and racy clip-ons

Naturaly, the Moto2 Edition is the more premium of the two models stated in these papers; as such, we can expect carbon fiber bodywork and a fully adjustable Öhlins NIX30 fork. We may even get uprated rear suspension (an Öhlins TTX36 shock) like the 2020 Daytona Moto2 765!

While the CARB filings don’t provide any more specifics to get excited about, they do confirm that both models exist and will undoubtedly be built to a higher spec than the standard R and RS models. Stay tuned for EICMA of this year, because there is a huge chance that we will be seeing the debut of both machines this November!

For a full dive into Dennis’s findings and what they suggest about the upcoming Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2 Edition, check out the report on Motorcycle.com:

KTM Releases Production Update With Debut Date List for Certain Models

The Austrians Return With New V-Twins and a Super Duke GT Update

KTM’s 1390 Super Adventure on the racetrack. Media sourced from KTM.

KTM has had a tough time over the past year; for those wanting the run-down, here’s a strict summary list of what’s been happening since February:

KTM’s Financial Restructuring Timeline February 25, 2025 Creditors approved KTM’s restructuring plan, which required KTM to pay 30% of its total debt claims to avoid insolvency (Pierer Mobility AG, KTM’s parent company, confirmed the restructuring plan was approved by creditors.) May, 2025 Bajaj Auto provided a financial package of approximately €800 million, allowing KTM to meet the payment deadline. June, 2025 The court-approved restructuring was finalized, resulting in a restructuring gain of €1.2 billion for Pierer Mobility AG and restoring the company to a positive equity position. July, 2025 With financial stability restored, KTM resumed production at its Mattighofen, Austria facility, after a six-month pause. Present day, 2025 Bajaj Auto is currently waiting on regulatory approval to acquire a majority stake in KTM. This will make Bajaj Auto the controlling owner of KTM and complete the long-term restructuring of the company.

…But nearly all of that is behind us now, and we can finally look forward to continued updates for KTM’s lineup! Thanks to KTM’s recent update/press release, we have been treated to a list of debut dates that show riders when to expect certain models. Here’s the list of bikes and dates for this and the following years:

KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO: 2025; October.

KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R: 2025; October.

KTM 990 DUKE R: 2025; October.

KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE GT: 2027 (Delayed); TBD.

Reminder that KTM is also offering a complimentary 4-Year Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty on all new 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 LC8 and LC8c Street and Adventure models, adding two years of coverage to the standard warranty, courtesy of KTM’s CEO, Gottfried Neumeister:

“We are committed to delivering the best possible experience for our riders. This decision ensures that every model will be fully ready to deliver on the high standards our customers expect.” – Gottfried Neumeister, CEO, KTM AG

For a detailed look at KTM’s production update and new model timelines, be sure to check out the official press release on KTM.com:

The New Diavel V4 RS is Ducati’s Fastest Accelerating Motorcycle

Limited Edition Bike at $39,995 Price Point

Marc Marquez in front of the Diavel V4 RS. Media sourced from Ducati.

Ever since Marc Marquez got on board with Ducati for the 2025 MotoGP™ World Championship, the stands have been on cloud nine; for many, this season marks “one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time,” and thanks to MotoGP’s new ownership, the view of what goes down is now better than ever.

Naturally, the view of Team Red comes with adjacent successes on the factory floor; this year, we are treated to Ducati’s fastest-accelerating street motorcycle to date: the Diavel V4 RS.

According to a report from Supercar Blondie, the Diavel V4 is capable of hitting 0-62 mph (0–100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds. This is a feat that can only, according to Supercar Blondie, be beaten by Marc Márquez’s MotoGP machine, further tying together Ducati’s magnificent machines both on and off the grid.

But back to the Diavel V4 RS. Special features for this year’s muscular machine ditches the standard 1,158cc V-4 Granturismo engine for a more exotic, higher-revving 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale – a heart straight from the chassis of Ducati’s Panigale V4. The move uprates the Diavel’s power potential from 168 hp to a very respectable 182 hp, adding to the novelty of the Diavel’s fully adjustable Öhlins NIX 30 fork and STX 36 monoshock package, which are paired with lightweight, forged aluminum Marchesini wheels wrapped in new Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV rubber.

New carbon fiber bodywork, revised air intakes, and a lighter lithium-ion battery all contribute to shaving off an entire 7 pounds off the Diavel V4 RS’s total weight rating of 485 pounds – and at an exclusive yet limited MSRP of $39,995, the Diavel hits the shelves as a true piece of performance machinery.

For a detailed look at the new Diavel V4 RS and its race-derived specs, be sure to check out the full report on Supercar Blondie: