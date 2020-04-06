MV Agusta Supports Varese Community Hospitals By Donating Testing Equipment

A Machine for Quick COVID-19 Testing

MV Agusta is working to help Varese community hospitals deal with the Coronavirus. The company donated testing machinery able to process up to 96 swabs in just 30 minutes. The machine is called the QuantStudioTM 5 Real-Time PCR System and is produced by British Thermo Fisher Scientific. It will help address the growing needs for testing in the area.

The best thing about this machine is that it has more capabilities beyond testing for COVID-19. It can be used to help diagnose other illnesses once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. This makes it a highly valuable addition to the hospital.

MV Agusta’s help came out of a collaboration it does with Fondazione Circolo della Bonta Onlus, which is a local charity that started raising funds for the emergency on March 8.

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. commented: “It is important for us to do our part in this particular moment, supporting those who are working to address this situation and protect our community. Fondazione Circolo della Bontà helped us single-out some critical needs, so we were able to act swiftly and efficiently. We are also keeping in touch with the Varese hospital to identify further opportunities of intervention.”