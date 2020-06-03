MV Agusta Presents the Brutale 1000 RR Blue & White ML

Only One Will Be Made

Based on the 208 hp MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR, the beautiful Brutale 1000 RR Blue & White ML is an ultra-limited-edition bike, meaning the company will build only one example. What makes this bike special is the livery. It harkens back to older MV Agusta motorcycles. Otherwise, the bike is the same Brutale 1000 RR that will be made in higher volumes.

The special paint scheme pulls inspiration from the Brutale 910R Italia. It celebrates MV Agusta’s winning of the 2006 FIFA World Cup. When the Italian football team won the World Cup, a 910R Italia was given to each member to commemorate the victory, according to Bikers Republic.

According to Motociclismo, the livery is also inspired by the Brutale 800 Italia from 2013 and the various version of the Brutale America. The paint scheme itself features blue, white, and gold. There’s also the Italian tricolor imprinted on the sides of the gas tank as well as on the top.

The bike produces over 200 hp and have has a gold-coated frame and swingarm plates, forged aluminum wheels, top-notch electronics, and all the badass style you can hope for. While you can’t buy this particular bike, you can still buy the Brutale 1000 RR. There is no price disclosed that I can find at this time for this special one-off.