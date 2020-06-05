MV Agusta Is Offering an Extra Year of Warranty Coverage for Those Who Buy in June

One More Year

MV Agusta motorcycles announced a new extended warranty program. If you purchase a new motorcycle from an official MV Agusta dealer you’ll get four years of warranty coverage, according to RideApart. This is one more year than usual. This is a deal only for June as of right now, so if that’s something you’re interested in, you’d better get to a dealer soon.

The program is not without some minor restrictions. First, it has to be an MV Agusta bike and can’t be some other bike sold at an MV Agusta dealership. The Rosso, Superveloce, and SCS ranges do not apply. Also, the Brutale 1000 RR is excluded. The deal is not happening in New Zealand or Australia. It also can’t be combined with other promotions run by the company.

While it kinda stinks that some of the MV Agusta lineup is excluded, there’s still quite a lot of value here. Not to mention the fact that MV Agusta beats basically every other manufacturer in terms of extended warranties with this. I’m not saying it will sway you if you were not already in the MV Agusta camp, but it should certainly help make you happy with your decision if you’re thinking of buying one of the company’s bikes.