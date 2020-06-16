MV Agusta Design Director Leaves After 20 Years

A New Design Lead for MV Agusta

I would argue that MV Agusta makes some of the most beautiful motorcycles on sale today. That is due in large part to Adrian Morton, the British designer that held the Design Director role at the company for the last 20 years, according to Omnimoto. He was a pupil of Massimo Tamurini, the great motorcycle designer who crafted the Ducati 916.

Morton resigned from the post coincides with some changes within the company pushed by the CEO, Timur Sardarov. One notable addition to the MV Agusta team that may have impacted Morton’s decision is the addition of Filippo Bassoli as Marketing Director.

Giorgio Mazzotti, a 56-year-old industrial designer, will take over for Morton. He has 30 years of experience designing motorcycles, cars, and commercial vehicles. It will be interesting to see how his design leadership shifts the MV Agusta lineup.

Sardarov thanked Morton for his two decades of service to the company and he even suggested that Morton return in the future to collaborate on “important new projects.” This means that while Morton will not be the head of the design portion of MV Agusta, that he could still have a hand in some of its special projects.

It’s sad to see Morton go, but MV Agusta seems to be doing a lot of things right from a business standpoint, so perhaps this will be a good thing for the company.