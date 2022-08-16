Motorcycle Rental Company Upgrades Safety Check to 20-Point Inspection

Individual motorcycle renting just got a wee less sketchy – and it’s all thanks to a new program put in place by Twisted Road.

The 20-point safety inspection will purportedly be similar to what other marketplaces do; to every wonder that submits a video of their bike, Twisted Roads will view and confirm, then award the owner with a badge on their profile.

These badges will be an easier way for riders to choose owners with moto integrity, honing in on the accuracy of each post (as well as cutting down on the potential for riders to get a Craigslist-style scoot with nary a drop in the tank).

A view of various riders enjoying the Twisted Road life. Media sourced from Moto Fomo.

“Because most of our rental motorcycles are owned by individuals, we had to find an innovative and scalable way to inspect bikes to reduce on-road issues,” explains Austin Rothbard, the founder, and CEO of Twisted Road.

“By having the owner show us the tires, electrical system, and other key areas virtually, we can identify the bikes that are in good working order and encourage owners to inspect and maintain their motorcycles regularly.”

“However, we also require the rider and the owner to review the bike just prior to riding to verify that it’s safe to ride.”

With more than 3,000 privately-owned motorcycles for rent across the United States on the Twisted Road platform, the new 20-point list will make it that much easier for anybody with a decently packed wallet to go on a weekend jaunt, test ride a motorcycle, or simply to rate up the highway miles.

For other related news, be sure to check back at our shiny new webpage; drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.