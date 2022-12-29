MotoGP Suffers Audience Decline

MotoGP’s not sporting the best numbers this year – and while many are chalking the lack of attendance to the cost of living crisis and our inflated economy, there are a few key figures who have other ideas as to why the audience number isn’t breaking even.

“Covid-19 didn’t help, Russia didn’t help… so overall, companies that used to invest a lot of money in partnerships like this…in the past it was sticking the sticker, now it’s more about creating business,” explains Aprilia’s CEO, Massimo Rivola.

“…sponsorship today means something different from the past.”

A racer trying out his machine of choice. Media sourced from The Race.

Sponsorship is the ship that makes both MotoGP and Formula 1 go ‘round, especially when it comes to keeping up with the times; with the Grand Prix’s bigger-than-ever grids (24 bikes and six manufacturers for 2022!), The-Race believes that Dorna should push a bit more on the social media side of things – particularly when it comes to fan engagement ratings.

“The glamour of F1 is not comparable to MotoGP – it is much higher…but the show that we give is much better than theirs,” admits Rivola.

A lineup of MototGP machines hooning around a circuit. Media sourced from The Race.

“…we have to find a way to get more sponsors overall…I think Netflix has given F1 a push that Amazon has not had the same impact…[and] from Dorna’s side, we have to question why.”

“I’ve seen both, and I have an idea, but it’s none of my business.”

MotoGP’s teams each have their own idea on how MotoGP’s doing. Media sourced from The Race.

We’ll let the man keep his thoughts to himself for the time being; in the meanwhile, what do you think would best boost MotoGP views?

Drop a comment below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.