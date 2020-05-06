MotoGP Seeks a July Start Date

In Spain in July

As everyone knows, MotoGP has been put on hold like every other sport, but that could change. According to MotorSport Magazine, MotoGP rights-holder Dorna wants to kick off the 2020 MotoGP season in July. If this were to happen it would be in Spain and the first three races would be spectator-free.

There will undoubtedly be strict medical protocols and quarantine rules in place at the race, and no essential people will be at the race track.

“Two weeks ago our plan was to start in August at the Red Bull Ring,” said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, speaking to the MotoGP Roundtable podcast yesterday. “We still have the dates for Brno [August 9] and Austria [August 16], so we will do those races if we can, but if we can start earlier in Spain then we will. We need two or three more weeks to decide definitively. We think we can propose the calendar more clearly in the third or fourth week of May.”

Ezpeleta went on to say that the plan right now is to concentrate all the races in Europe. This would mean 11 races in five different countries. It would mean that some tracks would host two races while others will host only one. It sounds like all of the details are not yet worked out, but that things are getting closer to a resolution and that MotoGP should have a decision by the end of May.