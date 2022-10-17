MotoGP: Marc Marquez Hits 100 Podiums

Marc Marquez is making history even after he’s recovered from last year’s bonks to the head – and now he can say he’s the ‘fourth rider in history to achieve 100 premier class podiums.’

According to the press release from Honda’s Repsol Team, the decision was made in the closing lap, with his success as the fourth rider coming right alongside his fourth surgery on a recovering right arm.

“The eight-time World Champion becomes just the fourth rider to achieve 100 podium finishes in the premier class, joining Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa in an exclusive club,” lauds a report from Motorcycle Sports.

“From 152 MotoGP starts, Marquez has achieved 59 wins and has finished in the top three in 65% of his premier class races.”

“The second-place finish also moves him level with Spanish legend Angel Nieto, the pair sharing 139 podiums across all Grand Prix classes.”

With this being the 357th day since Marquez’s last podium win (and taking into consideration his ongoing recovery), we look forward to seeing what team Honda Repsol gets up to at the penultimate offering to be held at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

