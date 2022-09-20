MotoGP: Ducati Says Three Times the Charm

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali has taken to his LinkedIn account with his company’s most recent success on the MotoGP track – and, once again, Team Red has a title to place on the top shelf.

“With commitment and dedication, results are achieved: Ducati is MotoGP World Constructors’ Champion for the third consecutive time,” celebrates Domenicali.

“I am very proud of this achievement that says a lot about the talent of our riders and the quality of the work made by the Ducati Corse team that works in Borgo Panigale.”

Ducati wins third consecutive Constructor’s Championship with five races to go. Media sourced from the relevant Ducati press release.

For those who don’t know, MotoGP’s Constructor Championship title is given to whoever has been most successful throughout the season, with this third being counted as the fourth title in Ducati history. Ducati’s team results are direct proof of the hard work in trying to make their bikes easier to ride, further proven by the fact that the Constructor’s Champsionship was given five races ahead of the end of the season.

The next goal?

To reach for the stars, of course.

So far, Ducati has won 10 races (that’s out of 14 total), with 12 of those races also celebrating pole positions.

“Now all the concentration goes to the next races,” finishes Domenicali.

“As always: #ForzaDucati!”

