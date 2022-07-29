MotoGP: A New Chassis for Honda

Honda’s test rider has been in chats about a potential new chassis for his team – and we could be seeing updates as early as later this season.

By later this season, we mean later this year; Stefan Bradl states on MotorcycleSports that his team has continued to work on the HRC, and now has an idea of what needs to be fixed for MotoGP’s next round of challenges.

Stefan Bradl, test rider for Honda. Media sourced from MotorcycleSports.

“We have begun to understand why we have been so weak until now,” imparts Stefan.

“It will take some time to find a solution; it will not be done in an instant. Our problem cannot be solved until the next Grand Prix, nor in the next two months…there are serious parts in the chassis area that need to be changed, but it can be done.”

“I think we will see more updates this season. There will definitely be something coming to the track that will lead to significant change.”

Stefan Bradl, test rider for Honda. Media sourced from LCR Honda.

With the Silverstone round next on the docket, we look forward to seeing how Honda adapts to an ever-exciting season.

What do you think Honda has in the works for the circuit? Comment down below, letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

*Media sourced from MotorcycleSports, RideApart, and LCR Honda*