MotoAmerica’s Got a New Bagger Lap Record

Superbike Champ Troy Herfoss records 183.9mph lap record

Herfoss’ 1:50.017 time beats Kyle Wyman’s 1:50.563

Wyman still came up second, just under the lip of his own record at 1:50.197

Troy Herfoss has just locked in a new lap record for the King of the Baggers (KOTB) racing series!

Troy Herfoss, racing in the MotoAmerica Mission King Of The Baggers series. Media provided by Roadracing World.

How fast did Troy have to go to beat Kyle Wyman’s record?

According to the press release (published by Roadracing World), Troy blasted around the 3.51-mile circuit at a blistering 183.9 miles per hour, putting his S&S Indian Challenger to a time of 1:50.017.

The time beats that of Kyle Wyman, who clocked his own circuit streak last year at 1:50.563. This year, Wyman may not have beaten his own record, but he still placed second, holding an impressive tempo just under his personal best at 1:50.197.

A view of the machine provided to Troy Herfoss for the 2024 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers (KOTB) racing series. Media provided by Roadracing World.

What did everyone else’s times look like?

Curious what the whole sheet looked like from the MotoAmerica Mission King Of The Baggers Qualifying One (Q1) Thursday at Daytona International Speedway?

Here are the full results, complete with names and times:

A view of the best lap times for the MotoAmerica Mission King Of The Baggers Qualifying One (Q1) Thursday at Daytona International Speedway. Media provide by Roadracing World.

Unfortunately, Herfoss’s speed success was cut shortly afterward due to a technical problem that forced him to roll off the circuit; still, we have a new bagger speed record for our favorite KOTB racers to play around with in the coming months!

What do you think about Herfoss landing a new bagger lap record?