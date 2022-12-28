Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··1 min read

Moto Morini’s Headed for the US

Chinese-Built Pasta Rockets Incoming!

Moto Morini's X-Cape. Media sourced from Moto Morini.
Moto Morini's X-Cape. Media sourced from Moto Morini.

We’ve just had a heads-up via a set of NHTSA registration papers that Moto Morini is aiming for the US with a set of middleweight machines for the burgeoning populace – and included in the particulars is a new, higher CC machine. 

It’s not been long since Moto Morini made headlines with its newest offering, the adventure-oriented X-Cape – a beauty of a boon from the Bologna-built brand, and one that shows the company’s continual drive towards success. 

Moto Morini's history books. Media sourced from Moto Morini.
Moto Morini’s history books. Media sourced from Moto Morini.

With a history of acquirement by Ducati prior to closure, a relaunch as Moto Morini Spa, residual bankruptcy, and eventual acquirement by Zhongneng Vehicle Group in 2018, Moto Morini now has two new middleweight contenders in line to put alongside their X-Cape and Seiemmezzo roadster. 

Any guesses on when they’ll give us a proper peek at the pasta power pockets in question?

Moto Morini's offerings, soon to be aiming for a US debut. Media sourced from CycleWorld.
Moto Morini’s offerings, soon to be aiming for a US debut. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

“Filings suggest that the X-Cape could come to the US as well…[and] Morini’s explanation of its VINs reveals plans for as-yet-unseen 750cc V-twin bikes to join the 650cc parallel-twin models,” explains the report from Cycle World

The decoder apparently shows off a 649cc/61hp liquid-cooled inline twin four-stroke – the usual CFMoto-borrowed motor used in MM’s current range – followed by a more mysterious, liquid-cooled 750cc V-twin four-stroke platform capable of as many as 16 variations. 

See also
Moto Morini's offerings, soon to be aiming for a US debut. Media sourced from CycleWorld.
Moto Morini’s offerings, soon to be aiming for a US debut. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

While it would be amazing to see a new kind of hooner, we’re pretty sure that this new displacement will go the usual route and soon debut an adventure bike/naked/retro roadster triple threat. 

What do you think? Comment down below with a piece of your mind, give that button at the top of our page a hard time for the ultimate ad-free reading experience, and as always – stay safe on the twisties. 

*Media sourced from Moto Morini and Cycle World*