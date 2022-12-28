Moto Morini’s Headed for the US

We’ve just had a heads-up via a set of NHTSA registration papers that Moto Morini is aiming for the US with a set of middleweight machines for the burgeoning populace – and included in the particulars is a new, higher CC machine.

It’s not been long since Moto Morini made headlines with its newest offering, the adventure-oriented X-Cape – a beauty of a boon from the Bologna-built brand, and one that shows the company’s continual drive towards success.

Moto Morini's history books.

With a history of acquirement by Ducati prior to closure, a relaunch as Moto Morini Spa, residual bankruptcy, and eventual acquirement by Zhongneng Vehicle Group in 2018, Moto Morini now has two new middleweight contenders in line to put alongside their X-Cape and Seiemmezzo roadster.

Any guesses on when they’ll give us a proper peek at the pasta power pockets in question?

Moto Morini's offerings, soon to be aiming for a US debut.

“Filings suggest that the X-Cape could come to the US as well…[and] Morini’s explanation of its VINs reveals plans for as-yet-unseen 750cc V-twin bikes to join the 650cc parallel-twin models,” explains the report from Cycle World.

The decoder apparently shows off a 649cc/61hp liquid-cooled inline twin four-stroke – the usual CFMoto-borrowed motor used in MM’s current range – followed by a more mysterious, liquid-cooled 750cc V-twin four-stroke platform capable of as many as 16 variations.

While it would be amazing to see a new kind of hooner, we’re pretty sure that this new displacement will go the usual route and soon debut an adventure bike/naked/retro roadster triple threat.

