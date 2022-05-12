Moto Guzzi’s World Day Festival is Back

After a tight 2021, Moto Guzzi is finally free to celebrate its 100th Anniversary – and the L’Aquila-based brand is taking advantage of the relaxing restrictions to also bring back Moto Guzzi Days!

The recent press release from Moto Guzzi also tells us that the party will be joining the Città Della Moto Guzzi International Motorcycle Rally in fine form for 2022’s season of scoots about the country proper.

Crowds gather to celebrate brand Moto Guzzi with a good ride. Source: Moto Guzzi’s press release

It’s ‘an unmissable double-date,’ with Mandello del Lario hosting as the epicenter of the fun – made all the more epic by Moto Guzzi’s Centennial Celebrations.

“Guzzi World Days and Città Della Moto Guzzi International Motorcycle Rally for the 100th Anniversary will represent a natural, irresistible attraction for every Guzzista, who won’t want to oppose the return of their Moto Guzzi,” enthuses Moto Guzzi’s press release.

Crowds gather to celebrate brand Moto Guzzi with a good ride. Source: Moto Guzzi’s press release

“…[the celebration will cover] every era, to its birthplace on the shore of Lake Como, which will be the focus of celebrations with a packed calendar of events starting on Thursday 8 September.”

Moto Guzzi machines adorn the floor for easy perusal during Moto Guzzi Days. Source: Moto Guzzi’s press release

Moto Guzzi days have been held since 2001, with the pandemic putting a proverbial wrench in plans for 2020 and 2021.

This year, reinstallment queries will center around attendance numbers; with 2019 purportedly holding a record of over 20,000 showing up to celebrate Moto Guzzi’s lineage, who will be able to make it to the reiteration of the world’s largest celebration of Moto Guzzi?

Tens of thousands gather to celebrate Moto Guzzi Days. Source: Moto Guzzi’s press release

“As always, the central moment of the [2019] Mandello celebration was Saturday…record attendance on a single day was recorded – 20 thousand – and the day began with the arrival of the ‘Road to Mandello’ convoy, consisting of more than two hundred Guzzisti (Guzzi fans) who had left from Milan to reach the legendary red gates on Via Parodi, the symbol of Moto Guzzi,” states an earlier press release on Piaggio Group’s website.

Moto Guzzi machines were laid to rest in their place of honor during Moto Guzzi days.

We can’t wait to see how the season unfolds; if you’re Italy-bound for the fall, be sure to swing a leg over for us and let us know how it went.

For more updates, be sure to check back at our shiny new webpage (or just subscribe to our newsletter and have us curate the latest lists for you), and as always – stay safe on the twisties.