Moto Guzzi Bumps Torque Figures For 2021 V85 TT

New Tires, Bigger Torque Numbers

The V85 TT is a relatively newer motorcycle model from the crew over at the Guzzi factory. Although it has only had a brief two-year stint in today’s market, Moto Guzzi has already found some areas of the motorcycle worth improving with the upcoming 2021 model.

At the moment, the V85 TT’s 853cc V-twin engine cranks out about 80 horsepower and 60 lb-ft of torque, but Guzzi decided to bump those numbers up with the next iteration of the bike. They claim that the motorcycle will have a boost in low to mid-range torque through some engine configuration updates. “Optimized lifting of the pushrod and rockers timing cams and a consequent adapting of the engine control electronics” have lead to this change in the V85 TT’s powerband.

To help control this new-found-torque, Guzzi has decided it would be smart to provide riders with the ability to switch between two new riding modes (Sport and Custome mode) bringing the total number of riding modes to five. That’s a lot of riding modes to select from.

The updates continue to the bike’s holy rollers as well. The tires will be updated with new tread and rubber, and the rims have been changed up for some star-pattern wire-spoke wheels.

Pricing and availability for the new V85 TT have yet to be revealed to the public, but expect some updates regarding information to come in late Q1.