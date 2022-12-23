“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” (2023): The Jump that Broke the Internet

Remember when we covered Tom Cruise’s hair-raising decision to ride a bike off a cliff in Norway?

Well, we’ve got the low-down from the actor himself that the only reason this summer’s action flick, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” (2023) contains any OG stunts at all is due to something he’s calling his ‘Master Plan.’

….before we get into this insane docket of prep, remember: Tom Cruise is currently 60 years young. Even minor preparation for a move like this would have likely hurt rolling out of bed, much less a daily cocktail of falls, jumps, rides and Polysporin.

Tom Cruise showing off his death-defying stunt set to be included in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” (2023). All media sourced from Tom Cruise’s Twitter video.

“He had a year of sky diving training, during which he was doing 30 jumps a day – more than 500 skydives,” says Wade Eastwood, the film’s stunt coordinator, in a report from CBSNews.

“He also had motocross training, doing over 13,000 motocross jumps. Once he got those skills down, the production team created 3D models to try and predict how Cruise would fly through the air during the stunt so they could film it.”

The final prep prior to jumping apparently involved launching out of a helicopter, with BASE jumping coach Miles Daisher adding helpfully that “the only things you have to avoid while doing a stunt like this are serious injury or death.”

“You’re riding a motorcycle, which is pretty dangerous, on top of a ramp that’s elevated off the ground, so if you fall off the ramp, that’s pretty bad.”

“You’re falling, so if you don’t get a clean exit from the bike and you get tangled up with it, or if you don’t open your parachute, you’re not going to make it.”

The final number of shoots for this stunt?

Six times in one day, “pretty much the biggest stunt in cinematic history,” states John DeVore, a second BASE-jumping coach.

Part one of this insane series drops in July of next year; stay tuned for updates, check our inboxes for our newsletter with the best of the latest, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.