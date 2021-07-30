Motorcycle NewsHarley Davidson

MICHELIN® Scorcher®Adventure Tire Line Now Available To Everyone

Michelin Expands Access to New MICHELIN® Scorcher® Adventure Tire Line Beginning Aug. 1, 2021

It’s been a hot minute since Harley Davidson’s first adventure bike, the Pan America, was revealed to an eager audience.

Now, Pan America’s one-of-a-kind adventure tires are to be made available to everyone.

a side view of the Harley Davidson Pan America
2021 Harley Davidson Pan America

Previously only sold with Harley Davidson’s first adventure bike, the MICHELIN® Scorcher® Adventure Tire Line was considered ‘exclusive, original equipment’ and wasn’t a market option for other adventure bikes. 

This was because Harley Davidson co-branded with Michelin to create the tires, giving a whole new meaning to the word ‘exclusive.’ 

Now, Michelin and H-D have opened the sale of the tires to the masses.

“Our custom-designed MICHELIN® Scorcher® Adventure Tire gives riders added confidence and stability on roads and trails in a variety of weather conditions,” says Nick Portela, key account manager for Harley-Davidson for Michelin North America, Inc.

A headshot of Nick Portela, key account manager for Harley-Davidson for Michelin North America, Inc.
Nick Portela, key account manager for Harley-Davidson for Michelin North America, Inc.

“Trusted by Harley-Davidson as the exclusive original equipment provider for the Pan America, the new tire line will now be even more accessible for motorcycle enthusiasts across North America.”

The MICHELIN® Scorcher® Adventure Tire Line features several perks, including high-speed stability, precise handling, a durable performance, and brilliant off-road traction. 

Whether the tire does as well with non-Pan America bikes is yet to be seen – but why not give ‘er a whirl and see what you think?

a side view of a rider on the Harley Davidson Pan America

Starting August 1 – two short days away – riders will be able to purchase the tires at any Powersport dealership. 

Stay out of the heat, ladies, and gents – and make sure to get in some road time!

 

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *