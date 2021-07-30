MICHELIN® Scorcher®Adventure Tire Line Now Available To Everyone

It’s been a hot minute since Harley Davidson’s first adventure bike, the Pan America, was revealed to an eager audience.

Now, Pan America’s one-of-a-kind adventure tires are to be made available to everyone.

Previously only sold with Harley Davidson’s first adventure bike, the MICHELIN® Scorcher® Adventure Tire Line was considered ‘exclusive, original equipment’ and wasn’t a market option for other adventure bikes.

This was because Harley Davidson co-branded with Michelin to create the tires, giving a whole new meaning to the word ‘exclusive.’

Now, Michelin and H-D have opened the sale of the tires to the masses.

“Our custom-designed MICHELIN® Scorcher® Adventure Tire gives riders added confidence and stability on roads and trails in a variety of weather conditions,” says Nick Portela, key account manager for Harley-Davidson for Michelin North America, Inc.

“Trusted by Harley-Davidson as the exclusive original equipment provider for the Pan America, the new tire line will now be even more accessible for motorcycle enthusiasts across North America.”

The MICHELIN® Scorcher® Adventure Tire Line features several perks, including high-speed stability, precise handling, a durable performance, and brilliant off-road traction.

Whether the tire does as well with non-Pan America bikes is yet to be seen – but why not give ‘er a whirl and see what you think?

Starting August 1 – two short days away – riders will be able to purchase the tires at any Powersport dealership.

Stay out of the heat, ladies, and gents – and make sure to get in some road time!