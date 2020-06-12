Michelin Is Hiring in France for its Motorcycle Touring Guide Series

Tour France with Michelin

The Michelin tire company also runs some fantastic tours in France, and its motorcycle touring guide series is now looking for riders to explore France by motorcycle from July to September 2020 and document the experience. The publish date for the documented tour is March 2021.

The goal of this initiative is to find a slew of rider-friendly places to eat and sleep as well as other rider recommendations. This opportunity is available to riders based in France. You’ll also need your own motorcycle. That keeps me from applying, but anyone across the pond who wants to should definitely make this job happen for them. From there, they can give us North American riders a shout on social to make us jealous.

This initiative by Michelin is a cool one. The company will put out a motorcycle touring guide. This guide will map not only good places to stop but the best roads to ride while touring the French countryside. I’m sure my fellow Web Biker Jim Purner wishes he was in France right now.

Michelin posted on its Facebook page about the opportunity. I’ve embedded the post below, but you can also check it out by clicking here.

#guidemotoMichelin Alerte job de rêve – ⚠️ Candidatures uniquement sur Instagram @Michelinvoyage – Vous aimez… Posted by MICHELIN Voyage on Monday, June 8, 2020