We’re Out There

The nicer weather is here, or soon to be depending on where you live, and that means you’ll be out on two wheels. May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and that means the U.S. Department of Transportation has put out some new material about keeping riders safe.

The DOT is focusing on four main areas for safety awareness this year. First up is a focus on car drivers’ education and awareness. The department is trying to get car drivers to understand that motorcycles are out there and how they can be more difficult to see than other vehicles.

Second, rider safety is being emphasized. The department focuses on getting more riders to wear a helmet. This is regardless of the helmet laws in your state. Just FYI, everyone here at Web Bike World recommends full gear, but at the very least a helmet for your precious brain. The department also emphasizes getting additional training to prepare you for the riding season.

Third, the department has a Share the Road initiative. This is a lot like the first point, but more focused on everyone who uses the road from pedestrians and bicyclists to car drivers and other motorcyclists. It’s a call for everyone to be respectful and safe out there.

Last, but certainly not least, the DOT wants to focus on stopping impaired riding. Riding under the influence of drugs and alcohol is extremely dangerous, and can be absolutely disastrous for riders and others in the community. The DOT wants to prevent impaired riders from getting out on the road, something we should all be able to get behind.

So, now that May is here, let’s all work together to make sure that we all stay safe and have a good riding season this year.