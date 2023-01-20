Madeira: Indian Motorcycle Partners with 7M Rides for Rentals

Next time you’re traipsing about in The Island of Eternal Spring, hit up that dealership on the corner for a weekend bike rental package – because if we’re hearing right, Indian’s motorcycles are now available for lending to the populace at large.

The perk is courtesy of a recent collaboration/partnership with Indian and a local rental chain by the name of 7M Rides – a base currently touting Indian’s Challenger, Scout, Super Chief, and the FTR.

An Indian bike and rider gazing out over a hazy distance in Madeira. Media sourced from Visordown.

Beyond the security of a verified rental location, 7M Rides also gives riders the potential to include fully-guided, personalised group tours – ideal for the party that wants to kick back, follow the leader, and enjoy the spectacular views… just make sure you have some level of experience to tackle the more…organic mountain roads.

For more information, prices, and reservations, be sure to check out 7mrides.com and take a gander at their media from previous rides (they’re gorgeous).

Are you the type to rent a bike while on holidays, or would you rather bring your own if you could?

A view of a lean into a curve in Madeira. Media sourced from MotoJournal.

Let us know in the comments below, we love hearing from you;