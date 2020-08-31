Limited Edition Aprilia Tuono V4 X Is Coming!

The 2020 Aprilia RSV4 X was a limited edition bike that was designed to be used only on the track, and only 10 were made. They were the ultimate version of the RSV4, and as close to a World SBK superbike as any track bike Aprilia has made.

Now, according to Motorcycle.com, the 2020 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory is getting a special edition as well, the Tuono V4 X.

No information has been provided yet regarding production timeframes or even how many units will be available, however, one essential detail has been announced already.

The 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 X will be sold at €34,000, or approximately $40,500 US.

The bike will be strictly for track use, and as such, has had the wing mirrors, headlight, and taillight deleted.

The entirety of all the fairings will be made of carbon fiber, and a pair of carbon fiber winglets from the 2020 Aprilia RS-GP MotoGP racer has been added.

The clutch lever, brake lever guard, crankcase guard, adjustable racing footpegs, and fuel cap are all billet aluminum.

Marchesini forged magnesium rims and an Akravopic racing exhaust complete the package, and the overall dry weight is a feather-on-the-wind 366 lbs. That’s a diet of 41 lbs from the standard Tuono V4 1100 Factory.

The engine is the same V4 used in the 1100 Factory, but with the racing exhaust and a racing air filter (the same one used on the RS-GP racing bike) bump the engine to 221 HP, 4 HP over the street bike.

The bike has a quickshifter as standard, and a color TFT with a GPS sensor that can detect when you’re doing a hotlap and will display your lap times to the thousandth of a second.

Semi-active Ohlins front and rear allow for racing traction control systems to work with the suspension. Engine braking, wheelie control, and engine maps are all controllable by the rider.

Brembos front and rear, GP4-MS units with steel rotors and a billet aluminum master cylinder make sure you also stop almost as fast as you can accelerate.

When Aprilia decides to open the bike to orders, it will be via their per-country websites (USA site here), and you will have the option to pick up the bike directly from Aprilia’s racing department in Noale, Italy.