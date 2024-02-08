LEGO®’s Ninja H2R Technic Kit

Want to get your hands on Kawasaki’s Ninja H2R but don’t have the funds? LEGO®’s got the next best thing while you’re pinching pennies to purchase.

A view of the LEGO® Ninja H2R Technic Kit. Media provided by LEGO®.

What’s included in the new LEGO® Ninja H2R Technic™ Kit?

Detail in a two-wheeled beauty like Kawi’s H2R might seem difficult when building with plastic LEGO blocks, but this model kit manages to go above and beyond when it comes to mimicking the real deal.

On top of the obligatory wheels, windshield, bodywork, and graphics, LEGO’s website tells us that the kit even includes steering, suspension, a 2-speed gearbox, a 4-piston articulated engine, and a supercharger.

Add in a kickstand, and we’ve been given an incredible homage to Kawi’s beloved hypersport beauty.

How big is the LEGO® Ninja H2R Technic™ Kit?

LEGO registers this Technic kit as a 1:8 scale replica.

Comprised of 643 pieces, the bike clocks in at 3.5″ (9cm) wide, 12″ (31cm) long and over 6.5″ (17cm) high.

How much does the LEGO® Ninja H2R Technic Kit cost?

$84.99 USD plus tax is the quoted cost from LEGO.com – a far more manageable price compared to Kawasaki’s 2024 Ninja H2®R ABS, which has been rated at an MSRP of $58,100 USD (not including the $475 destination charge and the fact that you can’t even order these bikes new anymore).

