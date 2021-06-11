Laconia Motorcycle Week Is Back In Full Force At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

As unprecedented limitations ease up and the hopes of hitting the track are high, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) plans on a big week for thousands of motorists – and they’ve got 20 hours until the grand opening.

According to the LaconiaMcWeek website, the Laconia Motorcycle Week began as a gypsy tour in 1916, with the official start year being 1938.

This year, SpeedwayDigest says that the event will be held from June 12 – June 20, with days of camping, vendors, demo rides, charities, and more.

The United States Racing Association (USRA) will be starting the week off on June 12-13, with lots of opportunities for vintage racing action.

The fun continues June 16-17, with the Penguin Road Racing School (PRRS) providing instructional classes for everyone looking to get better on their bike.

And June 18-20, the Northeast Motorcycle Road Racing (NEMRR) will be competing in round three of the Championship Cup Race.

Other highlights of the week include the SuperMoto East Coast running round three of their championship on June 19 and completing the 98th Annual London Classic, the longest-running race in America.

David McGrath, executive vice president, and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, made a statement, saying, “We are so excited to welcome thousands of motorcycle riders to New Hampshire Motor Speedway to camp for the week, enjoy two-wheeled racing action, try out the latest bikes and visit with vendors. This is the motorcycle week we’ve all come to know and love for nearly a century. I will be out and about on my Harley-Davidson all week, and I hope riders from all over come to see what we have to offer, not just at the speedway, but throughout the state.”

With prices starting at $20 USD per rider/passenger, it looks like the NHMS will have a full week ahead of them.

For more articles on motorcycle events, head over to MotorBikeWriter