KTM’s 890 SMT is Retuned for MY2024

The Austrians’ long-range Supermoto weapon is back as the King of all Comebacks!

For this year, KTM has revised their 890 SMT by retuning that addicting LC8c heart, tweaking the frame, and adjusting accompanying ergonomics.

Now, KTM says they’ve given us a “street-focused” chassis; the rake angle steps down from 26.3° to 25.8°, while the wheelbase has been shortened to 59.1”.

A view of KTM’s 2024 890 SMT. Media provided by KTM.

In plain-speak, that means the tubular number present on 2023’s 890 SMT now has a tighter geometry, with the bike’s rear shock angled more horizontally to bring seat height down.

The result: A more forward-inclined ergonomic with a very nice 33.8” seat height – an ensemble that complements KTM’s handlebar, which can be adjusted through a 30mm range of six different handlebar positions.

Lovely.

A view of KTM’s 2024 890 SMT. Media provided by KTM.

At the center of the 890 SMT’s chassis sits KTM’s LC8c platform, now tweaked to handle 105hp @ 8000rpm and 73lb-ft of yank @6500rpm.

A 20% increase in rotating mass ensures KTM’s 890 SMT keeps happy on the corners (same as the recently-debuted 2024 790 Adventure), while 46mm dual Dell’Orto throttle bodies keep ignition high and fuel consumption remains limbo-low (the slimmed yet substantial 4.17-gallon/15.8-liter tank helps a bit).

Suspension is carried out by WP Apex via:

43mm open cartridge upside-down WP APEX fork with 180mm of travel

WP APEX shock absorber with 180mm of travel

A view of KTM’s 2024 890 SMT. Media provided by KTM.

17” wheels shod in Michelin PowerGP rubber are stopped by the following brake system:

Front Brakes: Four-piston calipers mated to a 320mm front disc

Rear Brakes: Double-piston calipers mated to a 260mm rear disc

The whole kit works to the benefit of Cornering MTC, Cornering ABS, and Supermoto ABS, while a 5” TFT dashboard translates three Ride Modes: RAIN, STREET, SPORT, and the optional, 10-level throttle/traction-controlling TRACK Mode.

A view of KTM’s 2024 890 SMT. Media provided by KTM.

Add in an aero-optimized smoked windshield, a wacky-yet-wonderful double fender situ and that tantalizing Demo Mode (where you can try the 890 SMT out in full, unlocked state for the first ~930 miles), and the extra add-ons sweeten the deal even further:

Heated grips

Motor Slip Regulation (for better control in low grip states, including but not limited to downhill shifting)

Quickshifter+

Cruise Control

“the advantages of the KTMconnect App”

All told, a solid bike and one we can’t wait to try out.

A view of KTM’s 2024 890 SMT. Media provided by KTM.

What do you think of the 2024 KTM 890 SMT?