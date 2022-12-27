KTM: The 2023 Adventure Rally Is On!

Katoomers, start your engines; The 2023 Adventure Rally is officially booked for the 24th – 28th of July and is set for a rarin’ yoink-and-go in the gorgeous glacial fjords of Norway!

KTM’s recent Adventure Rally Events. Media sourced from KTM.

If you had the pleasure of attending this eye-candy event in previous years, you’d have had a slew of photos from the likes of Italy, Bosnia, Greece and France; this year, we’re told that at least 150 riders will be based out of the Kvitfjell Hotel, “allowing 24 [riders] to slot into four tour guide groups with the rest of the posse able to self-navigate, ‘Rally style’, thanks to GPS instructions.”

Curious what the prep workload will be?

Thanks to KTM, practically nothing; they’re taking care of accommodation and choice of best routes – you just show up with a smile and a bike built by the beloved Austrians!

July 24th is the registration day, and we’re also told by the recent press release that KTM ambassadors like Chris Birch will be present to make the event a memory like none other.

Be sure to check out KTM’s website for further information, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.