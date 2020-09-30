KTM Reveals the 350 EXC-F WESS

WESS Machine

KTM has a special model for 2021. It’s the KTM 350 EXC-F WESS. This bike is a tribute to the thrilling WESS Championship. The bike is based on the KTM 350 EXC-F, but of course with some special equipment. This will make this special edition model even more highly sought after.

The bike features the single-cylinder engine found on the 350 EXC-F. It’s a 350 cc fuel-injected DOHC engine. The motorcycle also gets the WP XACT air forks for the first time on a KTM EXC. This introduces big weight savings compared to alternative systems and is adjustable.

The new WESS machine features factory wheels with hubs anodized in orange, a radiator fan and protectors, CNC machined triple clamps in orange, a plastic skid plate, and a grippy Factory seat. The bike also comes with a floating front disc with a guard, a solid rear disc, a Supersprox stealth rear sprocket, an orange oil plug, grey ODI grips, and a standard map select switch.

The bike should be available soon at your local dealer. I’m not seeing any pricing information for this bike at this time. That said, the regular KTM 350 EXC-F retails for $11,199, so I’d expect this one to be more expensive than that.