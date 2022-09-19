KTM Refreshes the 890 Adventure R for 2023

And just like that, KTM has refreshed their 890 Adventure R for the wet, muddy, crazy slide into 2023 – and we’re digging the upgrades.

According to the recent press release, the Austrians’ newly updated unit contains new ‘ware;’ that includes new hardware in the form of a 5” TFT display – installed with USB-C ports – as well as new software, checked off the docket with a new turn-by-turn easy nav system designed to be more simple to use.

KTM’s new 2023 890 Adventure R. Media sourced from the original KTM press release.

The new stuff doesn’t stop there; KTM has also decked the 890 with a 6D-sensor-reading ABS control unit ‘which continually informs the CMU on the angle, pitch, speed and general behavior of the motorcycle,’ to complement the OFFROAD/OFFROAD ABS Ride Mode.

KTM’s new 2023 890 Adventure R. Media sourced from the original KTM press release.

The new 6D sensor also helps the bike for the 890’s RALLY MODE, as well as the nifty, all-new DEMO MODE. This last perk is designed to ‘allow riders to take advantage of all the specs and options for the first 1,500 kilometers, before the rider decides which pack or features to acquire.’

KTM’s new 2023 890 Adventure R. Media sourced from the original KTM press release.

Other features of the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R include WP suspension (better handling), a new fairing/fuel tank/cowling (better aerodynamics/ergonomics), and a lower windshield/higher fender/additional engine guard (better performance versatility), as well as the addition of LED lights and a little handlebar switch that has a hazard warning.

All of this dresses the usual, 889cc parallel-twin engine capable of 103hp(77 kW) @ 8,000rpm and 73lb-ft(100 Nm) of yank @ 6,500rpm, creating a fun package designed to take you off the beaten path with more than enough zing to get your competition eating leaves.

KTM’s new 2023 890 Adventure R. Media sourced from the original KTM press release.

In short, KTM’s given us a powerful, more versatile machine that’s easier to use, performs better under pressure, and gives durable punt for the ponies – at least, that’s what we’re getting on the PR side of things.

We’ll have to confirm when we swing a leg over ourselves to see how she handles.

KTM’s new 2023 890 Adventure R. Media sourced from the original KTM press release.

Be sure to stay tuned via our newsletter, comment down below letting us know what you think (you know we love hearing from you), and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.