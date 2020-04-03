KTM Pulls Out of Motorcycle Shows in Wake of COVID-19

No Intermot or EICMA

I recently reported on the fact that BMW would not attend Intermot or EICMA due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now KTM and all of the brands that fall under the KTM umbrella will not be at those shows either. In fact, the company will withdrawal from all global trade shows for the rest of the year.

The company cited COVID-19 as the reason for it. In a press release, the company said the following: “The proper planning of such events is currently at risk due to the uncertainty surrounding public gathering restrictions in most countries … For these reasons, KTM AG have identified their exclusion as way to contribute towards a safe and strong return to normal activity.”

This will not impact product plans that are already in place. In the press release, the company said it will continue to push forward with current and future projects. It promised to “look for the best ways to show-off these developments.” This will likely cause the company to do more digital reveals and press launches in the future. The KTM AG board of directors said that there will be a “small squeeze on the brake” in the coming months but that KTM is poised to continue on despite the pandemic.