KTM Peeks The 2021 RC390

“From the street, straight to the track.”

KTM has officially teased the all-new RC390 – and that new headlights look as good as we thought they would.

The updates came four days ago, with three videos showcasing flirty close-ups of the tank, side chassis, wheels…pretty much everything but the bike itself.

Well…we DID get a good gander at the bike’s new headlight situation – a welcome addition to the KTM lineup and one that the company slapped onto their new Duke models.

As for specs, KTM is staying relatively mum on the subject – though Rideapart and we are expecting the same single-cylinder engine, chassis, and WP suspension.

Potential updates?

Apart from that very pretty dual-headlight, the RC390 might get an adjustable suspension variant, as well as a bit of perk in power (though this year’s 373cc and 44hp sporting 26.5ft/lb of torque is generic for the model and unlikely).

We’ll see if they actually add the blue present in these photos leaked before the KTM peeks on social media – personally, I think the orange, black and white color scheme is here to stay.

With the numbers ‘9-21’ displayed across the teaser screen of KTM’s social media platform, we’re anticipating the 2021 RC390 to be out in just a few short weeks.

Stay tuned for more updates here at wBW