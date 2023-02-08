KTM & Motorex Extend Partnership

Back in 2003, KTM chose a partnership with a Swiss chemical company by the name of Motorex.

The goal? To create high-tech lubricants/maintenance products for competitive circuits – and based upon the decades of success, 2023’s continuation of that partnership calls not just for celebration, but for an extension of that contract.

“Motorex will continue to be our premium lubricant for every motorcycle that rolls out of our factory and will be present in a great many of our immensely successful race teams,” comments Hubert Trunkenpolz (a member of the Executive Board at KTM AG) in a recent press release from Motorex.

“We’ve come two decades together and we hope for more.”

Edi Fischer (CEO MOTOREX AG), Pit Beirer (KTM Director Motorsport), and Ronald Kabella (Director Powersports MOTOREX AG) (from left). Media sourced from Motorex’s press release.

“Even after nearly 120 world championships involving countless hours of nervous anticipation, nail-biting and finger-crossing at the race track, our collaboration has lost none of its allure,” adds Edi Fischer and Ronald Kabella, the CEO and Director of Powersports at MOTOREX AG.

“Both partners are thoroughly convinced that the partnership between KTM and MOTOREX will deliver more interesting results in the future too. And we’re proud to play our part in the continuing success story of the KTM GROUP going forward.”

A view of a KTM rider doing what they do best. Media sourced from Motorex’s press release.

Considering Motorex is aiding KTM’s efforts, we can’t help but wonder: Will Motorex play a part in KTM’s eventual goal to use e-fuel for the circuit?

With 119 titles over the first 20 years of their collaboration, time will tell for these two; in the meantime, we look forward to seeing what gets cooked up in that Langenthalv-based in-house lab.

*Media sourced from Motorex’s press release*