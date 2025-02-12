KTM Hands MV Agusta Back Over to the Sardarov Family

Daytona Bike Week will soon be upon us, and the motorcycle industry is already stirring in anticipation of the riding season. Here’s the market’s most recent movement:

KTM has let go of its majority stake in MV Agusta, choosing to hand the luxury bike brand back to the Sardarov family as they approach a date that will determine the future of the brand. Indian Motorcycles has decided to cease production of their FTR 1200. The International Classic MotorCycle Show is showing off the world’s biggest collection of more than 20 Brough Superior SS100s. Ruroc has blessed our markets with a stunning four-piece EOX graphics range for 2025.

Naturally, KTM’s the main trending bit of news, so let’s lead with a bang, shall we?

The Legalities: KTM Returns MV Agusta Majority Stake Back to Sardarov Family

A view of a rider on an MV Agusta motorcycle. Media sourced from MV Agusta.

Big Restructure Update to Determine the Future of KTM

In a move that has sent ripples through the motorcycling world, KTM is relinquishing control of luxury bike brand MV Agusta to prep for a big meeting that will determine the success fo the Company’s restructure.

Coverage per CycleWorld tells us that MV Agusta’s majority stake has been placed back into the hands of the Sardarov family, marking less than a year since KTM purchased their 50.1% share in MV Agusta in March of 2024 (via Motorcycle.com).

Naturally, the faces of both brands are looking forward to the benefits of this new move, with KTM’s Co-CEO and Timur Sardarov himself commenting below:

“This decision reflects our strategic focus on maximizing the potential of our existing brands and optimizing resource allocation. We wish MV Agusta and the Sardarov family all the best in their future endeavors.” – Stephan Pierer, Co-CEO, KTM AG ( CycleWorld )

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter for MV Agusta, a brand that holds a special place in the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide. We are committed to nurturing its legacy and driving its growth in the years to come.” – Timur Sardarov, previous Chairman of MV Agusta ( CycleWorld )

With KTM now leaning out in anticipation of some big decision-making, the company’s previous markers for aggressive expansion and an undeniable racing presence will soon be pivoting to favor the results of a debt restructuring vote.

The above is slotted for the end of February, with American hedge fund LLC “Whitebox Advisors” LLC taking a main seat to address the accusation that KTM is using “delaying tactics” to put off signing an agreement.

For those of you still being updated on the particulars connected to KTM’s potential bankruptcy, here’s an extremely simplified blow-by-blow:

KTM, like many companies, has utilized Schuldschein loans as a means of raising capital to finance its operations, investments, and growth initiatives. With KTM’s financial uncertainty now a priority, KTM’s Schuldschein loans – which aren’t being paid off – are in desperate need of attention. KTM’s Schuldschein loans (or promissory notes) are being held by Whitebox Advisors LLC. This gives Whitebox Advisors a hefty right to vote for a particular agreement (and a particular date of signage for that agreement) from KTM. The date chosen for everybody’s vote on the agreement (type and date) is slotted for February 25th.

We may not have access to the specifics of the sale and transitions that will be agreed upon on February 25th, but we are likely to hear how KTM’s decision will affect MV Agusta and the rest of its core brands in under 14 days, so stay tuned.

Out for the Count: Indian Calls it Quits on their FTR Street Tracker

A view of an Indian FTR. Media sourced from Indian Motorcycles.

AFT-Inspired Bike to be Discontinued

Indian Motorcycle has just discontinued a model that was primed to appeal to the younger crowd.

Back in 2019, Indian Motorcycles came out with the flat-track-inspired FTR for the public. This bike’s genetics were rooted in the dirt, built for the street, and based on the continued success of Indian’s Wrecking Crew, a brilliant team that has, to date, racked up seven championships in a row “after clinching the 2023 title” (via Indian Motorcycles).

Unfortunately, some success stories fade into the background, and this is one such tale. Indian Motorcycles gambled that the FTR would carry forward their flat-track legacy into the next generation of hoon-happy riders, appealing to younger pips seeking a departure from the company’s more traditional heritage cruiser aesthetic. Based on this week’s news at Motorcycle.com, they lost the bet.

According to the report, parent company Polaris included the following verbiage in a press release published at the end of January of this year:

Restructuring and Acquisition Related Costs: “The Company realized certain costs associated with the wind-down of the FTR product line beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company is executing certain corporate restructuring activities across the organization to increase efficiency and focus its business, including the divestitures of the GEM, Taylor-Dunn, and Transamerican Auto Parts businesses.” – POLARIS INC., “Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Earnings Results (Form 8-K).” January 28, 2025

Whether the brand will refresh its FTR lineup in the future remains to be seen; for now, Indian is no longer able to race the FTR750 as it is no longer eligible to compete in AFT. Perhaps, then, this chapter is a necessary bit of closure on a range that is due to sleep for a handful of years until it is called upon for a resurgence.

Auction Block: International Classic MotorCycle Show to Present a Staggering Amount of Brough Superior SS100s

A view of a Brough Super SS100. Media sourced from Superbike News.

Collection Cited as “World’s Biggest Public Display”

Calling all classic motorcycle enthusiasts! The International Classic MotorCycle Show is holding on to the “World’s Biggest Public Display” of Brough Superior SS100s!

For those of you new to the SS100, Brough Superior produced this model between the years 1924 and 1940. At the time, the SS100 was referred to as the “Rolls-Royce of Motorcycles,” a masterpiece of engineering and design coveted for its exceptional performance, undeniable durability, and meticulous craftsmanship.

With legends like T.E. Lawrence (Lawrence of Arabia) labeling an SS100 as their ride of choice, it’s no surprise that the model has carried its pristine reputation into the new millennium – and now, over 20 of the things are going to be featured in an auction, to be sold to the highest bidder.

According to Superbike News, this particular collection of SS100s spans the whole gamut of Brough’s SS100 legacy, celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the SS100 and, consequently, decking out the Stafford Show with a display that is set to make history.

For those of you looking to attend, the Stafford Show is scheduled for February 16-18 at the NEC Birmingham. Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the golden age of motorcycling and marvel at the engineering artistry of the Brough Superior SS100.

Lid Love: Ruroc Turns Heads with New 2025 EOX Range

A view of Ruroc’s 2025 “Cyberstrike” EOX graphic. Media sourced from Ruroc.

Cyberstrike and Gunslinger Meet Steampunk and Japanese “Oni” Graphics

Brit lid brand Ruroc has done it again with a stunning display of graphics – and this time, they’ve dressed their 2025 EOX range for the new riding season!

According to Ruroc’s press release, the 2025 EOX range is made up of four themes:

“Gunslinger”

A skeletal aesthetic joins grey and gold foil to make for a Wild West-inspired lid based on our favorite Western movies. Outlaw teeth across the mouth of the lid included.

“Oni”

Japanese folklore cites that Oni possess superhuman strength and that they are wildly terrifying and large, malicious troublemakers. 🙂

Ruroc’s contribution to the aesthetic is a black and red lid complete with a nice set of Oni teeth across the helmet’s mouth. The ideal tongue-in-cheek gift or the perfect present for that one example of reverse psychology in your life.

“Cyberstrike”

Cyberpunk is on the rise, and with it, the Ruroc “Cyberstrike!”

For this lid, Ruroc has outdone itself by painting a circuit-inspired line theme in neon pink, along with cerulean blue and a cyborg warrior, complete with a lightsaber katana.

It doesn’t get better than this, folks.

“Steamrider”

Perhaps you’re less into the digital age; perhaps it’s analog that turns you on, in which case, you’re about to have a ball of a time with Ruroc’s new “Steamrider” graphics theme.

Per Ruroc’s contributions, this helmet is best described in three words: Cogs, copper, and chaos. Comes with an attractive corrosion patina and metallic finishes. We’re told that riders wanting one of these lids will get a FREE Shockwave Bluetooth system, so be sure to check this lineup out!

Here’s a note from the company on their new range:

“Our vision with these new EOX designs was to fuse storytelling and performance in a way that truly stands out on the road. We wanted each helmet to have its own personality – something as unique as the rider who wears it.” – Daniele Caruso, Head of Design, Ruroc

You can check out Ruroc’s new 2025 EOX range here: