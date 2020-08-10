KTM and Husqvarna Offer Free Extended Warranty in India

Roadside Assistance, Too

KTM and Husqvarna are offering a special rewards campaign for buyers in India. The program started July 28 and it will continue until September 20. The rewards campaign offers free extended warranty, roadside assistance, and a chance to win some additional prizes.

KTM and Husky have been popular brands in India, and the Pierre Mobility Group obviously wants to keep things moving along. The company did see a dip in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it was prepared for a hit and was able to absorb it and move on. Now the company wants to entice new riders, and this rewards campaign is a good way to do just that.

According to Autocar India, the extended warranty offers three years of extended coverage. That would put the full warranty coverage at five years. The roadside assistance is for one year. During the program’s duration anyone who orders a KTM or Husqvarna motorcycle could also win an iPhone 11 and KTM merchandise every week.

This is an interesting move by the company to entice sales. I doubt it would get many folks to change their mind about what bike to buy, but it might get them to go ahead and pull the trigger if they’re thinking about a KTM or Husqvarna motorcycle.