Knox Seasonless Collection: The Global Launch

One Outfit, All Riding Conditions.

Knox has just given us their all-new Seasonless Collection to gawk at – and spoiler alert, they’re approaching apparel necessities with a slightly different slant than the competition.

The Lake District-based UK bike gear brand is known for their commitment to quality, as well as their belief in ‘adaption to climate and condition’.

For riders, this means that anybody can hit up their website with full confidence that they will have access to top-level protection, thanks to the brand’s signature Urbane Pro Essential Armoured Motorcycle Shirt – CE approved as a standalone “Class A” garment and the foundation for Knox’s unique layered approach to the rider’s aesthetic.

New for 2022 comes a list of staple favorites, including armored shirts, pants/trousers, shells, gloves, and body armor.

Here’s the official list of what’s in the Seasonless Collection, according to the press release and Knox’s official website:

ARMOURED SHIRTS

Honister Jacket

“The protection fitted Micro-Lock armour from Knox uses SMART technology to keep the armour super soft to touch, but locks when impacted and delivers fantastic protection to the wearer. The locking action increases the amount of impact absorbed by the protector and reduces the energy passed through to the wearers back and/or limbs.”

“This Micro-Lock armour used in the Knox Honister Jacket is approved to Level 2 EN 1621-1:2012 L2 in the shoulders and elbows and the Level 2 back is Approved under EN 1621-2:2014 L2 FB. It can be complimented with an optional chest protector.”

Urbane Pro Shirt (Black Denim)

“​​The Essential Armoured Motorcycle Shirt and new innovation in rider protection apparel.

A lightweight, armoured shirt that is CE approved as a standalone ‘Class A’ garment.

In changing weather conditions add warm or waterproof layers over the top, knowing that the Urbane Pro is still the CORE abrasion and armour layer beneath. The Urbane Pro also works seamlessly with Knox outerwear jackets, which expand to accept extra layers.”

Action Pro Shirt

“Discreet body armour can be found in the Action Pro armoured shirt. This armour sits in a super stretchy shirt. This has been designed all types of motorcycle riders, and it offers superior abrasion and impact resistance.”

“This shirt isn’t just for motorcyclists. It’s also suitable for other adrenaline sports including eBike, MTB and Off Road riders as well as those doing Snowsports, all looking for valuable protection. The shoulders and elbows are approved to EN 1621-1:2012 L1 and Level 2 back protector is approved to EN 1621-2: 2014 L2 CB. These Micro-Lock protectors are guaranteed for five years when registered”

TROUSERS

Action Pro Trousers

“The unisex Action Pro Trousers are a low-profile legging. They offer amazing stretch, abrasion resistance and impact protection while remaining discreet. These have been designed to be worn under motorcycle riding jeans. Since they are CE rated to EN17092- 3 Class A they are tough enough to be worn on their own.”

“Designed, not just for all types of motorcycle riders, but also for other adrenaline sports participants, such as e bikers, mountain bikers, skateboarders, snowboarders, or skiers, looking for valuable protection.”

Richmond MK3 Cordura Jeans

“The latest incarnation of a classic Knox best seller. The hard-wearing Cordura® denim…comes with added stretch, which delivers exceptional comfort. This is complemented with a carefully tailored fit, …a tough abrasion-resistant branded Kevlar® aramid fibre, [nd] antibacterial lining complemented with invisible armour pockets which have external access for easy removal of low-profile CE approved Knox Micro-Lock knee and hip protectors.” “Richmond jeans are CE Approved to EN17092- 3. This gives them a class AA rating.”

SHELLS

Dual Pro Jacket

“The Dual Pro Jacket comes in 2 layers, each can be worn either separately or together. A soft-shell outer jacket detaches easily from the inner quilt to cleverly accommodate temperature changes throughout the year. The outer soft-shell fabric features a 10K membrane, which assists water resistance and allows for breathability.”

“The technical inner quilt is made from Thermolite® Plus, and both jackets are attached together with a reversible center front zip.”

GLOVES

Oulton Gloves

The Oulton gloves are a high-performance sports glove, made from premium goatskin leather and featuring a new innovative two-part TPU knuckle guard with air channels (CE approved EN13594)

The glove also has an additional Micro-Lock panel on the wrist, with a Knox Micro-Lock protection used inside the cuff, under the two-part knuckle, and under the Scaphoid Protection System (SPS). This offers significantly more impact absorption to the wearer.

Orsa OR3 MK2 Glove

The “Ultimate High-Performance Off-Road/Enduro Glove with an unrivaled fit and comfort,” this unit features a neat boa-style closure around the wrists, securing the gloves to the hands without compromising security for comfort.

Perforated Leather and Air Mesh upper with abrasion resistance finger guards and silicone fingerprints for improved grip.

BODY ARMOUR

Action Pro Knee and Elbow Guards

“Fitted with the most discreet Micro-Lock CE-approved armor, constructed for all-day comfort. Made using a new sustainable fabric called Sorona® Agile from Dupont, the Action Pro Knee and Elbow guards feature soft and subtle Knox branded elastic with soft silicone grip at the top and bottom to ensure the guards stay in place, comfortably.”

For more information, be sure to head over to Knox’s official website, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from Knox’s press release*