Klim Releases New Designs for Its Off-Road Gear

Updating The Dirt Gear

Klim recently added new colors to all of its off-road gear lines. This means you have a new set of colorways for the Dakar, Mojave, and XC Lite gear lines.

The Idaho-based company teased some of the new colors prior to the official release, but the company didn’t make it clear to what extent the new changes were. The Dakar series gets a full new kit of pants, jersey, and gloves. There’s also an additional color for a Dakar jersey. The Mojave also has a full kit as well as another jersey for riders to choose from. Finally, the XC Lite line gets two new full kits.

The Dakar line now is offered in Green, Aqua Blue, Sage, Gray-Orange, Black, Black-Red, and Blue. The jersey has an MSRP of $69.99. The ITB pants have an MSRP of $189.99. The other pants have an MSRP of $209.99. The gloves come with an MSRP of $39.99.

The Mojave line now consists of Red-White, Orange-Gray, Blue-His-Vis, Sage-Orange, White-Blue, and Green colors. The jersey has an MSRP of $59.99. The ITB pants cost $169.99. The other pants have an MSRP of $199.99. The gloves cost. $34.99.

The XC Lite now comes in Gray-Green, Red-Black, White-Orange, Gray-Blue, Pink-Tan, Black-Green, and Blue-Purple. The jersey costs $39.99. The pants have an MSRP of $99.99. The gloves are $29.99.

If you’re interested in checking out these new colorways, head over to Revzilla to see the new lineup.