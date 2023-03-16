Kawasaki’s 2023 Good Times Demo Tour

Team Green’s getting everybody off their winter blues streak and onto the road with their 2023 Good Times Demo Tour!
Machines included in this year’s festivities include the long-anticipated, indomitable Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS KRT Edition, as well as the do-it-all Ninja 650 and the impeccable Z900RS/Z900RS Cafe; we’re also told by RideApart that the tour starts on the greenest day of all: St. Patrick’s Day!
Here’s the full schedule listed below:
Kawasaki 2023 Good Times Demo Tour Schedule
March 17-18, 2023
Ocala, FL
RIDENOW KAWASAKI OCALA
3880 N US Highway 441, Ocala, FL 34475-8706
Lakeland, FL
KAWASAKI FUN BIKE CENTER
1845 E Memorial Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33801-2226
March 24 – 25, 2023
Orlando, FL
CYCLE SPORT CENTER
4001 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804-3235
Huntsville, AL
FREEDOM POWERSPORTS HUNTSVILLE
12401 S Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville, AL 35803-3315
March 31, 2023 – APR 1, 2023
Kissimmee, FL
KISSIMMEE MOTORSPORTS KAWASAKI
2881 N John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741-1200
Marion, IL
OASIS POWERSPORTS KAWASAKI
2904 W Deyoung St, Marion, IL 62959-4897
April 7 – 8, 2023
Shawnee, KS
SHAWNEE CYCLES KAWASAKI
13020 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Shawnee, KS 66216-1853
April 14 – 15, 2023
Tampa, FL
ROCKSTAR POWERSPORTS BRANDON
9820 E Adamo Dr, Tampa, FL 33619-2616
“To partake in the Good Times (non-Elektrode) demo events, riders must be 18 years of age and present a valid driver’s license (with motorcycle endorsement),” contributes RideApart.
On top of passing a mandatory breathalyzer test and signing a waiver for legal purposes, riders are encouraged to bring their own riding gear, including helmet, gloves, jacket, pants and over-ankle, closed-toe shoes (no shorts, and eye protection is required!); there’s also a limited range of gear that will be available for people to use, should they have need of it.
What are you waiting for? Let the good times roll!