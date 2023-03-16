Kawasaki’s 2023 Good Times Demo Tour

Team Green’s getting everybody off their winter blues streak and onto the road with their 2023 Good Times Demo Tour!

Machines included in this year’s festivities include the long-anticipated, indomitable Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS KRT Edition, as well as the do-it-all Ninja 650 and the impeccable Z900RS/Z900RS Cafe; we’re also told by RideApart that the tour starts on the greenest day of all: St. Patrick’s Day!

The Good Times Demo Tour, brought back for 2023! Media sourced from Pasco Powersports.

Here’s the full schedule listed below:

Kawasaki 2023 Good Times Demo Tour Schedule

March 17-18, 2023

Ocala, FL

RIDENOW KAWASAKI OCALA

3880 N US Highway 441, Ocala, FL 34475-8706

Lakeland, FL

KAWASAKI FUN BIKE CENTER

1845 E Memorial Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33801-2226

March 24 – 25, 2023

Orlando, FL

CYCLE SPORT CENTER

4001 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804-3235

Huntsville, AL

FREEDOM POWERSPORTS HUNTSVILLE

12401 S Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville, AL 35803-3315

March 31, 2023 – APR 1, 2023

Kissimmee, FL

KISSIMMEE MOTORSPORTS KAWASAKI

2881 N John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741-1200

Marion, IL

OASIS POWERSPORTS KAWASAKI

2904 W Deyoung St, Marion, IL 62959-4897

April 7 – 8, 2023

Shawnee, KS

SHAWNEE CYCLES KAWASAKI

13020 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Shawnee, KS 66216-1853

April 14 – 15, 2023

Tampa, FL

ROCKSTAR POWERSPORTS BRANDON

9820 E Adamo Dr, Tampa, FL 33619-2616

A Kawi bike being taken out for a spin during the Kawasaki Demo Days Tour. Media sourced from Kissimmee Motorsports.

“To partake in the Good Times (non-Elektrode) demo events, riders must be 18 years of age and present a valid driver’s license (with motorcycle endorsement),” contributes RideApart.

On top of passing a mandatory breathalyzer test and signing a waiver for legal purposes, riders are encouraged to bring their own riding gear, including helmet, gloves, jacket, pants and over-ankle, closed-toe shoes (no shorts, and eye protection is required!); there’s also a limited range of gear that will be available for people to use, should they have need of it.

What are you waiting for? Let the good times roll!