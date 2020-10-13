Kawasaki Unveils the New Versys 1000 S In Europe

A New Versys

Kawasaki is set to unveil a whole slew of new motorcycles for the 2021 model year, and the onslaught of new models may have just begun. The company revealed a new Versys 1000 S in Europe.

This new higher-spec Versys 1000 S is available in a few different variations, including Tourer, Tourer Plus, and Grand Tourer.

The Tourer model adds to the bike a one-key twin pannier system with just under 15 gallons of space. The Tourer Plus adds the same set of panniers as well as a set of LED fog lights. The Grand Tourer takes things up a notch further with a 12 and a half gallon top case and a universal GPS bracket, and frame sliders (the options on the Tourer Plus are also on the Grand Tourer).

This new bike also adds some special equipment such as smartphone connectivity, heated grips, cruise control, Kawasaki Traction Control, cornering auxiliary lights, riding modes, and a Kawasaki Quick Shifter. You’ll also find the company’s self-healing paint on this bike, which makes it a truly special machine.

The price for all this comes in at €14,227, which places this new model just below the higher-end SE model that Kawasaki also sells in 2021.

You can watch the reveal below.