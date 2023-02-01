Kawasaki Drops Pictures of All-New 2023 ZX4R/RR

And, just like that, we’ve got a gander under those covers that have been teasing us in Kawi’s sneak preview for 2023 – and Team Green has gifted us with not one, but TWO supersport machines to ogle and drool over.

A recent press release shows media for three machines: A JetSki Ultra 160LX, the anticipated 2023 ZX4R and the indomitable ZX4RR.

Take a look for yourselves.

Kawasaki’s new supersport beauty, 2023 ZX4RR. Media sourced from Kawasaki.

Ain’t they purdy?

Kawasaki’s new 2023 ZX4R. Media sourced from Kawasaki.

Naturally, our good man Jim Pruner has been doing some serious digging on the specs, providing us a better idea of what’s going on under those aggressive fairings for the new season.

“Strangely, they haven’t released horsepower or torque numbers but told me redline is at 11,500rpm, and wet weight is 414lbs,” Jim supplies on his recent communications with Kawasaki.

Kawasaki’s new supersport beauty, 2023 ZX4RR. Media sourced from Kawasaki.

Here’s what we’ve got so far:

Both machines will show off a high-tensile steel trellis frame (inspired by WSBK Kawi) as well as a 399cc inline-four with a beauty redline @ 11,500rpm. Price will likely hover around $10,000 for the ZX4R, with an estimated inflation of $1000 for the ZX4RR. Stoppage is to be handled by “290 mm discs with radial-mount, monobloc, opposed four-piston calipers at the front and a 220 mm disc with single-piston caliper at the back.” High-grade suspension! Front is a 37mm Showa SFF-BP fork set to model-specific spring rate and damping, with horizontal back-link rear + adjustable preload Additional perks: Centre ram air intake system 17”, 5-spoke star rims with Dunlop GPR300 radial tires Four riding modes (Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider) + three levels of​​ Traction Control. 4.3” TFT color display (with Circuit Mode) Bluetooth smartphone connectivity (courtesy of the Rideology app) ZX-4RR ONLY: Up-and-down Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) ZX-4RR ONLY: Adjustable front fork preload + fully adjustable Showa BFRC-lite rear shock

Kawasaki’s new supersport beauty, 2023 ZX4RR. Media sourced from Kawasaki.

As always, a big thanks to Jimbo (and the rest of the team) here at WBW for their ceaseless hunting of the down-and-dirty deets!

What do you think? Fancy a guess at what we’re looking at for both bikes’ power-to-weight ratio?

Kawasaki’s new supersport beauty, 2023 ZX4RR. Media sourced from Kawasaki.

Drop your opinions below to get the conversation started, subscribe to our newsletter for more updates like this one, boop that orange button at the tippy-top of the page for the best ad-free reading this side of the ‘net, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.