Kawasaki Announces 2021 Off-Road KLX and KX Models

Time to Get Dirty

If you’re a fan of riding the dirt, then you should take a gander at the 2021 Kawasaki lineup that was just announced. The company has a full list of KX and KLX models that are confirmed for 2021 already. Kawasaki put out a press release with the tagline “get out and play,” and I think after this pandemic and all of the other stuff going on in the world we could all use a little playtime out there on a dirt track.

Kawasaki’s dirt lineup isn’t going all-out crazy this year, but it isn’t pulling any punches either, offering a good lineup. Let’s take a closer look at the list.

Here’s what Team Green is selling in 2021:

KLX230R ($4,399)

KLX 140R ($3,149)

KLX 140R L ($3,149)

KX100 ($4,649)

KX85 ($4,399)

KX65 ($3,749)

It’s important to note that the KX models are the ones for kiddos. If you’re buying for an adult, then stick with the KLX models. If you’re buying for a youth rider, the KX is the way to go. The prices for many models are up just a little bit over last year, but it’s not anything to freak out about too much. Kawasaki has a good dirt lineup here, and I’d urge you to get out there and social distance on a trail somewhere.