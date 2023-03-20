Kawasaki and the Eliminator 400 / SE

While Team Green may have broken more than a few hearts by limiting the debut of their all-new Eliminator 400 to Japan’s markets, we can still drool at the new machine’s efficacy, aesthetic, and overall parallel-twin badassery.

The Eliminator 400 is Kawsaski’s most recent brainchild, the ideal sibling to hover in the same general corner as the brand’s Vulcan cruiser and the ultra-accessible Honda Rebel 500.

Kawasaki’s Eliminator 400, which has been debuted to Japan’s markets. Media sourced from Shifting Gears.

Being the new successor to Kawi’s 400cc platform, the Eliminator debuted as the multi-conglomerate marque’s ideal integration into the entry-level cruiser industry, with the bike’s 399cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine boasting a very accessible 45hp and 26lb-ft of torque (via coverage from RideApart).

The Eliminator 400 also comes in the form of an upgraded SE version, which will apparently sport a “GPS-ready display and even front and rear-facing cameras” – all of which are rumored to be slotted for a global debut this year.

Currently, the Eliminator 400 goes for around $5,732 USD ($6,480 USD for the SE variant), so stay tuned to see what a global market debut will do for her price point.

