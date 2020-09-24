Kawasaki Adds Colors for the Z900, Ninja 1000SX, and Vulcan S

Get The New Color You Want

The Z900, Ninja 1000SX, and Vulcan S are all fantastic motorcycles, and now they’re getting some minor changes and paint upgrades for 2021, according to MoreBikes.

The Kawasaki Z900 is mostly an unchanged motorcycle. It’s sill the naked bike we’ve all come to know and love. For 2021, the Z900 will now be available in three colorways. There’s Green Framed Metallic Spark Black / Metallic Flat Spark Black, Red Framed Metallic Spark Black / Metallic Flat Spark Black, and Pearl Bilzzard White / Metallic Spark Black. There’s also a special Performance Edition for the Z900 for this year that add special equipment.

For the Ninja 1000SX, is also available in three colorways. Here’s what we have for 2021: Metallic Carbon Gray / Metallic Diablo Black, Emerald Blazed Green / Metallic Diablo Black / Metallic Graphite Gray, and Metallic Moondust Gray / Metallic Diablo Black. There’s also three special editions of the bike, including a Performance Edition, a Tourer Edition, and a Performance Tourer Edition. Each comes with its own set of special equipment.

Now, on to the Vulcan S cruiser. The motorcycle will be available in three colors. Riders can choose from Metallic Spark Black, Metallic Flat Raw Grayston, or Ebony. There are no other changes or special editions to the motorcycle in 2021.