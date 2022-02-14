JetPack Aviation: Flying Motorcycle Tests Reach Round Two

Well, it seems that 2022 will be an interesting year if the blistering paces of the economies’ companies are any indicator – and JetPack Aviation (JA)is no exception.

The company made headlines with their first prototype, a jetpack capable of range and endurance, back in 2017 with more recent-gen variants popping up in the past few years to support rider safety.

As stated in NewAtlas:

“The JB-11 [jetpack] takes safety to the next level, as well as speed and power. Using three smaller turbojet engines per side instead of just one, JB-11 can hit speeds over 150 mph (240 km/h).”

“…more importantly, it’s now got auto-stabilization tech built in, and in the event of engine failure, it can automatically re-balance the thrust to keep a pilot from spiraling into a messy doom.”

Now, JA has taken the success of the ‘world’s only jetpack’ and turned it into a flying motorcycle, if you can believe it – one that has been in the works for some while, but appears to be nearing completion, thanks to the advanced built-in tech that can re-balance the machine, protecting whoever’s governing the currents from the saddle up top.

Round two of the flying tests has purportedly just begun, with pre-orders open and 70% of the company’s focus being to get it in the air and into the hands of the US Department of Defence (Not the one with the Justice League, the other one).

“the Speeder is one of the top candidates for the US Air Force’s AFWERX High-Speed VTOL program,” comments the report.

“While the jetpack business continues to progress, with some fun developments in the pipeline, the company’s now devoting about 70 percent of its time and energy to its Speeder Air Utility Vehicle.”

Curious what this sky-born scoot will give us when it comes to specs?

“The Speeder will be a totally unique and modular aircraft capable of extremely high speeds, over distances potentially as high as 1,000 miles. It can be configured as a manned flying motorcycle, an unmanned ultra-fast cargo drone, a firefighting platform, or potentially even a manned “Pocket F-35” capable of approaching the speed of sound.”

“It can fly as a jet-powered quadcopter, or clip on detachable wings for high-speed, long-range missions.”

With the versatility of something like this small-capacity aero-machine setting sky-high expectations in both the government and the community proper, we will be excited to see what JetPack Aviation churns out in the coming months.

*All media sourced from NewAtlas and JetPack Aviation*